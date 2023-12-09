Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verint Systems traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.58. 235,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 525,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $122,000.

Verint Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -279.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.