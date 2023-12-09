VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.
VFS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
VinFast Auto Trading Up 0.4 %
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
VinFast Auto Company Profile
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.
