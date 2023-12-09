Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock Price Down 13%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) dropped 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,365,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,611% from the average daily volume of 372,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Volcon Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $729,633.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.49.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Volcon, Inc. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Volcon Company Profile
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Volcon
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.