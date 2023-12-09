Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Stock Price Down 13%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) dropped 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,365,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,611% from the average daily volume of 372,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Volcon Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $729,633.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.49.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Volcon had a negative return on equity of 1,201.17% and a negative net margin of 1,688.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Volcon, Inc. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Volcon Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Volcon during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.