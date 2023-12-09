Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $172.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.80.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.