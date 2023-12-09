Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WSO opened at $411.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.64. Watsco has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $413.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 192.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $2,721,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

