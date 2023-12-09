WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,908,000 after buying an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after buying an additional 277,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.75.

WEC opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

