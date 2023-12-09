WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research firms recently commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,533,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 3,621.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 496,958 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 494,936 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

