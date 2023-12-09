William Blair Comments on GitLab Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GitLab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group upped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.
GitLab Stock Performance
GTLB stock opened at $59.20 on Friday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.34.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,057. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,756 shares of company stock worth $33,161,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
