WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

