WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 17,702 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $20.93 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

