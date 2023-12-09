WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 9,477 Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $29.49 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.63. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,459.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYI. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

