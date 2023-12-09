WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

