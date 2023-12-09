WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,084 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of POR opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 85.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

