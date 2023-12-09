WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,947,000 after buying an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.05.

Five Below Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.45. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.