WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average is $272.81. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.