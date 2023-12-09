WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $354,000 Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 529,236 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $10.58.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

