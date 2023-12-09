WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $358,000 Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,699 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,099,000 after purchasing an additional 201,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after purchasing an additional 769,145 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

