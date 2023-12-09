WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $372,000 Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

