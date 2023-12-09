WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $395,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after acquiring an additional 923,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,285.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 903,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

