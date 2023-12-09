WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Andersons were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 128.0% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 71,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 170.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Andersons by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,490.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares in the company, valued at $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $258,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Andersons Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Read More

