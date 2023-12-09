WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $356,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Beverage stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.91.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

