WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $365,000 in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,891 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towle & Co. raised its position in BlueLinx by 11.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 11,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BlueLinx by 33.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $233,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 48.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BXC stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $824.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

