WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $376,000 in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $884.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.90. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

