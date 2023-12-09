WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $391,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of California Resources by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

