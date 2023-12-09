WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $392,000 in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 294.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 898,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,524 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 185.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 754,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 490,300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 2,215.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 352,880 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $174.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

