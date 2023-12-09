WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $406,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $121,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 46,473.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $30,092,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.31. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

