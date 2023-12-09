WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,306 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,957,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 179,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,260,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $18.39 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. Analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRDO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.