WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTTR stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.50. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

