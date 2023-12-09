WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Price Performance

The GEO Group stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $12.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEO

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.