WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $370,000 Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 281.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 197,912 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 188.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 134,585 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after buying an additional 622,447 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $30,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $30,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $285,705.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,737.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,998 shares of company stock worth $625,351. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $925.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

