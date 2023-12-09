WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,374,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,186,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 695,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,959 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JXN opened at $48.41 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

