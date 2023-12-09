WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.23 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

