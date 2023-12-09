WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.21.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

