WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,230 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $289.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.81 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.20. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.