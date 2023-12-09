WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,348 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $51.70 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.