WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 118,953 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,953 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TER opened at $92.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.