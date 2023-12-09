WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 16,749 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,749 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

