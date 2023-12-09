WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 17,703 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 380,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 175,417 shares during the period. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USM opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 329.31 and a beta of 0.55.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

