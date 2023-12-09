WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 20,615 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,989,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $275,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,851 shares of company stock worth $7,590,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.