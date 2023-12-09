WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 23,446 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,446 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

LQDT stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

