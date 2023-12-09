WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 29,227 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 29,227 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.19 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,052.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.00%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

