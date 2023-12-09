WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 35,159 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,159 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,319,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,969,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,306,000 after acquiring an additional 196,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

