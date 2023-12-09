WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,545 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

