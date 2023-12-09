WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,741 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

