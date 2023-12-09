WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,499 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after buying an additional 133,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after buying an additional 741,165 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $131,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $719.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

