WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,884 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

