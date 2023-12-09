WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,965 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 289,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,452,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 241,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,920,000 after acquiring an additional 117,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,893,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $139.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.