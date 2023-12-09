WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGM. Bank of America cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ALGM

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.