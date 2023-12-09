WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Assertio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio by 621.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 64.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ASRT. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Assertio Trading Down 3.5 %

ASRT stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Assertio had a positive return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 109.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $195,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sam Schlessinger sold 45,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $137,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajay Patel sold 64,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $195,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,674.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,810 shares of company stock worth $1,042,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

