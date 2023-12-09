WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.64. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $20.72.

Insider Activity

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $363.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.02 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.19%. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,172.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

